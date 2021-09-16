State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.10 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Qorvo worth $32,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $179.91 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

