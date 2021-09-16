State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.92 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of HubSpot worth $32,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in HubSpot by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

NYSE HUBS opened at $679.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.06 and a 12-month high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.