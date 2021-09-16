State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Edison International worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

