State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of RingCentral worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG opened at $218.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $17,361,464. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

