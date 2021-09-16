State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,660 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of CarMax worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in CarMax by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,532,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.63. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.