State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 27,395 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $30,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.