State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Generac worth $33,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $441.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

