State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Teradyne worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,077,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,209,000 after acquiring an additional 358,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.23 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

