State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,415 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $30,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

