State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,790 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Clorox worth $29,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.97. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.