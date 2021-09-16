State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 232 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of NVR worth $25,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in NVR by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 70.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,935.38 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,096.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4,910.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

