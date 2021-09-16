State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,680 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLT opened at $259.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.24 and a 200-day moving average of $270.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

