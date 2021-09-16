State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,230 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $327.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

