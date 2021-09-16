State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,712 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $28,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.20.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

