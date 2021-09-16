State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,469 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $31,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

