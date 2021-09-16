State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 560 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

EXR opened at $184.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

