State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,032 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Dover worth $28,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $167.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.