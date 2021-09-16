State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,066 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Seagen worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.