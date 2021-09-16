State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,696 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 66,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,327,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

