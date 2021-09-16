State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,397 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,982 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $30,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average is $164.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

