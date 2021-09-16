State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,960 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $271,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after acquiring an additional 525,114 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

