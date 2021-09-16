Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 199.2% from the August 15th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

