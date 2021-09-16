Stealth Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,838.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $1,838.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00032617 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars.

