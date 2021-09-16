Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after acquiring an additional 417,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 101,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

