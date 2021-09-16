Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of STZHF opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

