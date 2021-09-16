Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of STLC traded down C$1.02 on Thursday, hitting C$45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,852. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$10.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

