Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $7.91 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and $554.49 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00081257 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00125864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00124163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00177974 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00533907 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,796 coins and its circulating supply is 23,704,555,295 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

