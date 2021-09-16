Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

SCM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $255.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

