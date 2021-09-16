Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

SCM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

