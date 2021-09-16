Stephen G. Daly Sells 400 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 157,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

