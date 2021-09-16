Stephen Robertson Sells 23,789,858 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,123. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

