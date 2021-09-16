stETH (Lido) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,568.82 or 0.07502614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.59 billion and approximately $212.52 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00123162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00175927 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,574.39 or 1.00014054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.00870092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,285,698 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

