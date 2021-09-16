stETH Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00175950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.58 or 0.07472494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.57 or 0.99998475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.23 or 0.00853741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002778 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.