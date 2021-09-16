Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

STVN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,460. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

