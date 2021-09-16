Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

