Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STC opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

