Stipend Trading Up 67.7% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $717,279.82 and $816.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,577.73 or 1.00066113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00074617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.65 or 0.00899440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.92 or 0.00439396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00296044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00072587 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,722,898 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

