Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 4.4%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 40,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,159,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,977 shares of company stock valued at $21,831,483. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

