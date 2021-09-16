Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (AGFMF, ANFGF, BDRBF, BP, GLNCY, IDEXY, LIFZF, LUNMF, NHYDY, OMVKY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 16th:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTSBB:TCFF) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from $0.58 to $0.48. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF / Frankfurt: 3P2N / OTC: TCFF) – Q2 Revenue Up 56% / Announcing a Financing Shortly” and dated September 9, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.10. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.60. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

