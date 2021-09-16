Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 16th (AXP, AZUL, BUD, CAR, DAN, DASH, HENKY, IDRSF, NKRKY, SIG)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 16th:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $169.00 target price on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $225.00 target price on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

