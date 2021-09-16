Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Berkeley Lights Call Options (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,951 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,143% compared to the typical volume of 276 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

BLI traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 15,431,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,629 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

