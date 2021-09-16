Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,040 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,282% compared to the average daily volume of 220 put options.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,099. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

