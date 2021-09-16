Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,040 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,282% compared to the average daily volume of 220 put options.
VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,099. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
