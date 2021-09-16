StormX Reaches Market Cap of $339.70 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. StormX has a market capitalization of $339.70 million and approximately $24.46 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00061871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00797798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

