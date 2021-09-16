Stream Protocol (STPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $36,456.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00143719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00824719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047632 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.