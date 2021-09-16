Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.52 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $59.95 or 0.00124658 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $178.02 million and $13.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00176892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.68 or 0.07478302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,993.72 or 0.99789731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.00871205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

