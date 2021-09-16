Strong Reaches Market Cap of $77.00 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $77.00 million and $12.21 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $556.91 or 0.01160965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00074241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00124874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00181478 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.49 or 0.07551594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,030.42 or 1.00126331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.43 or 0.00888956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

