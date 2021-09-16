Strong (STRONG) Hits One Day Volume of $9.51 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $73.85 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $534.07 or 0.01115625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00076838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00121035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00174888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.62 or 0.07373040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.61 or 0.99834175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.30 or 0.00854993 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.