Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average of $257.05. Stryker has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

