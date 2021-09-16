Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $275.11. 15,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

