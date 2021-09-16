Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.29. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.
Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
