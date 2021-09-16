Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.29. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International during the second quarter worth about $47,902,000. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

